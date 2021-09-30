Senior Helpers® Opens State-of-the-Art Caregiver Training Facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., October 1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of personalized, in-home senior care, today announced the official opening of the Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving at its Scottsdale, Arizona, location. The Center of Excellence in Caregiving will open to the public on October 1 and serve as a comprehensive training facility where Senior Helpers-certified caregivers, family caregivers, and members of the community who assist the elderly can expand their skills and knowledge of administering specialized care that is designed to meet the needs and requirements of senior citizens at various stages. With the goal of elevating the overall level of care provided to the elderly in Scottsdale and the surrounding communities, the new location joins existing Senior Helpers corporate training facilities in Baltimore and Chicago.

"It has always been our mission to provide high-quality care to the senior population within our community, and we are extremely grateful and excited to be expanding our Scottsdale location," said Tiffany Phelan, owner, Senior Helpers Scottsdale. "The new Center of Excellence will allow us to be even more involved with the caregiver community and broaden our reach among families who have loved ones in need."

Tiffany and Shaun Phelan have owned the Senior Helpers Scottsdale franchise for 15 years and this expansion will bolster the location's capabilities to serve professional and family caregivers, as well as members of the community who are interested in a caregiving profession. The franchise has partnered with organizations and experts in various fields to develop different training sessions, which will be available for free at the new Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving in the weeks following the grand opening. Each training session will feature a unique curriculum for different areas of care, including hospice-specific training, patient autonomy and dementia care, giving attendees hands-on experience in an apartment setting complete with a living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves and its caregivers in Scottsdale are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. The Center of Excellence in Caregiving aims to support caregivers' professional growth and give members of the community—caregivers and those assisting elderly loved ones alike—the tools and experience to hone their caregiving skills, ensuring that local seniors can continue to enjoy the comfort of their own homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

"We're thrilled to be opening a Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving at our Scottsdale location," said Peter Ross, chief executive officer, Senior Helpers. "Shaun and Tiffany Phelan have a passion for their community and a strong dedication to compassionate senior care, and this new facility can only enhance the quality of services we provide to seniors and families throughout the surrounding area."

The newest Senior Helpers Center of Excellence in Caregiving is located at 9832 N Hayden Rd, Suite 103, Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/az/scottsdale. For inquiries about training session availability, please call Tiffany Phelan at (480) 621-6672 or email [email protected]. Senior Helpers Scottdale is also hiring caregivers. For more information on available jobs call Jorge Pena at (480) 621-6672 or email [email protected].

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

Media Contact:

Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

[email protected]

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com

