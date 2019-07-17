Senior Helpers® Recognized as 2019 Best Workplace in New York

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, revealed today that it has been recognized as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the state of New York by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. With over 300 locations nationwide, and 14 in New York, Senior Helpers' rapidly growing business is laser-focused on helping older adults age with dignity. The company's culture is based on strong core values, recognition of achievements and respect and this award is just the latest testament to the company's quest to be a top workplace in America.



The Great Place to Work evaluation considers more than 60 elements of the team member experience using feedback from surveys sent to employees in the New York metro area. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on employees' experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced. Senior Helpers is the only national in-home care provider recognized as a 2019 Best Workplace in New York.

"It is humbling to be a part of Senior Helpers and receive this honor; we have worked diligently to build a culture of inclusion and appreciation across our locations," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "Our employees—in New York and across the nation—care deeply about our clients, which reflects in their overall job satisfaction."

"We applaud Senior Helpers for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These high ratings measure Senior Helpers' capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology is taken by millions of employees in thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

