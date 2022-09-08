Senior Helpers Recognized as 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading senior in-home care provider recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® as a top employer based on fairness and extraordinary leadership

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced it has been named to FORTUNE's 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list for the fourth consecutive year. Senior Helpers was recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® as the top ranked national homecare employer, securing the No. 3 spot overall in the at-home category among 15 other nominees.

"We are honored to be recognized for creating one of the best places to work in the in-home, senior care industry—and are even more pleased to have succeeded in maintaining our ranking over the past four years," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "To receive this honor from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work year after year further validates our commitment to providing compassionate care that celebrates and improves the quality of life for our clients, their families and our employees."

Conducted by Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, the annual ranking is based on the anonymous survey responses from more than 140,000 employees working in senior housing and care, as well as at-home care nationwide. The assessment criteria of this award include how safe, inclusive and positive the company's work environment is. Employee survey feedback acknowledged the in-home senior care provider's aptitude for employee trust, workplace fairness and strong leadership.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading in-home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Clients also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"The Best Workplaces in Aging Services have a lot to be proud of," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to these great workplaces for their dedication to strong company cultures."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

Moreover, earlier this year Senior Helpers was recognized by Fortune as a Top 100 Best Workplace for Millennials, and as the top ranked national homecare employer on the list.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

