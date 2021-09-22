Senior Helpers® Spotlights Silent Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

BALTIMORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Alzheimer's Month, Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, shares four telltale signs a loved one may be living with Alzheimer's disease—a progressive and degenerative brain disease that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. With approximately 44 million1 people worldwide currently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and more than six million2 people in the U.S. living with the disease, the experts at Senior Helpers say recognizing symptoms associated with the disease will help caregivers and their loved ones identify the disease and develop a care plan sooner. Moreover, since Alzheimer's- and dementia-related deaths have increased by 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic3, it is now more important than ever to become more aware of the warning signs in order to help improve quality of life for not only the individual, but also their family and caregivers.

In an effort to help families identify if a loved one may be living with Alzheimer's, Senior Helpers Geriatric Clinical Advisor, Dr. James Dan, offers the following four warning signs to look for:

Trouble with day-to-day memory—One of the most common signs of Alzheimer's disease, especially in the early stage, is difficulty recalling events that happened recently. Persistent memory loss—Individuals with Alzheimer's may ask the same questions over and over, and increasingly rely on memory aids – for example, reminder notes or family members for things they used to handle on their own. Confusion, even in well-known places—People living with Alzheimer's become disoriented and can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. Loss of enthusiasm for previously enjoyed activities—A person living with the disease may experience changes in the ability to hold or follow a conversation. As a result, he or she may withdraw from hobbies, social activities or other engagements.

"Taking the next, appropriate steps after an Alzheimer's diagnosis often leaves families wondering where to begin, and caring for them can also take a tremendous toll on your own physical and emotional well-being," comments Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "With our Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia Training Program and personalized plans that change as a loved one's needs change, we aim to minimize stress and deliver the best care possible. It starts with identifying the capabilities of a person living with the disease based on characteristics associated with its different stages."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company and is dedicated to helping seniors live a purposeful life, allowing them to continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC.

For more information about Senior Helpers and its vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, please visit http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers was also named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

1 According to https://www.alz.org/

2 According to https://www.alz.org/

3 According to https://www.alz.org/

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

https://www.seniorhelpers.com

