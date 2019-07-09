Senior Helpers Strengthens Resources, Appoints Renowned Physician to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Abrams, a well-known, highly respected physician specializing in geriatric medicine, to its Board of Directors. A seasoned veteran with decades of experience helping leading organizations provide high-quality care to the elderly, Dr. Abrams will play a pivotal role in helping propel Senior Helpers' success in the in-home senior care industry. His consultation has helped Senior Helpers refine and enhance programming and identify tangential opportunities.

"As an engaged clinician, leader and educator, Dr. Abrams has wide-ranging experience and an outstanding reputation in providing patients with the highest quality treatment and care," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "We are dedicated to helping transform senior care nationwide, and as such, we're constantly looking to improve the service we offer our elderly clients as well as their families. Tapping into Dr. Abrams' industry knowledge will give us some critical tools and insights that will help keep Senior Helpers at the forefront of improving the health and wellbeing of our clients, and ultimately driving high-quality care for our seniors."

Dr. Abrams comes to Senior Helpers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a world-class hospital of Harvard Medical School, where he served as the Chief Medical Officer of the Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization. He received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and his master's in public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Abrams has served as a physician executive and clinical leader on both the payer side and provider side in programs geared to care for the elderly across Massachusetts. He has been an educational leader in the care of the elderly and trained providers from a variety of disciplines during his role as program director of the Harvard Multi-Campus Geriatric Fellowship Program.

"Senior Helpers has built a tremendous network focused on constant improvements in the quality of care being offered to the elderly. I'm looking forward to assisting Senior Helpers by sharing my expertise, as well as advanced clinical methods, to help make a difference in delivering a better quality of life to its clients," said Dr. Abrams.

Senior Helpers was founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes – despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, and now serves elderly individuals and their families around the world. Senior Helpers differentiates itself with its proprietary, specialized programs that have been developed in collaboration with leading medical experts. The company was the first provider in the industry to offer specialized, nationally-consistent care services for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease.

For more information about the company, visit http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the premier provider of care for seniors, and offers services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® is the first and only national in-home senior care company to be certified as a Great Place to Work™, is one of a select few in-home care providers to be approved by the U.S. Government for the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and has been ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchise. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

