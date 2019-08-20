Senior Home Care in New York City Just Got Affordable with CaringOnDemand
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have an elderly family member, you know it can be tough to find the right care option, especially when trying to balance your loved one's comfort with the cost of care.
There are 50 million Americans over the age of 65, with 10,000 more turning 65 every single day. Over 90% of these seniors want to age safely and comfortably at home, but the cost of home care, along with the 4-6 hour minimum visits most home care agencies require, can make it impractical if you don't need that much help.
Caring People, a renowned home care agency for over 20 years in New York, offers a solution that makes it possible for seniors to age comfortably at home with support from licensed caregivers, even if only for 15-minute check ins. The agency leverages CaringOnDemand technology, which works similar to apps like Uber or Lyft to get on-demand senior home care.
With a touch of an app, seniors or family members can request home care on-demand or on a regularly scheduled basis. A licensed caregiver from Caring People, a CaringOnDemand partner agency, is then notified to assist with any number of non-medical services, including medication reminders, transportation, housework, bathing, feeding, or even companionship.
Many families spend at least $200/day on traditional senior home care, even if they didn't actually need care for 4-6 hours. The average cost of home care with CaringOnDemand is about $29/day, making it practical to pay for only the amount of care a senior actually needs.
To get started with on-demand care, visit CaringOnDemand.com/NYC and schedule your free in-home consultation!
About CaringOnDemand:
CaringOnDemand is empowering families to receive professional senior home care on-demand without hourly minimums. The application is used by home care agencies across the United States to provide seniors and their family members a way to get support in the comfort of their own homes. Unlike a marketplace, CaringOnDemand partners with employer-based home care agencies who are licensed, insured, and trained to provide eldercare services to the highest standards. Caring People, Inc. is a CaringOnDemand partner agency serving the NYC region. Learn more at www.caringondemand.com.
