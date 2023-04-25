Senior Home Equity Levels Fall Slightly to $12.39T in Q4

NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index Drops to 433.25

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners 62 and older saw their housing wealth fall slightly in the fourth quarter of 2022 to an adjusted level of $12.39 trillion, according to the latest quarterly release of the NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index.

The NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index (RMMI) decreased slightly in Q4 2022 to 433.25, from a recalibrated* level of 434.32 in Q3 2022. This is the first drop the index has seen since 2011.

Prepared by RiskSpan, Inc. Data sources: American Community Survey, Census, FHFA, Federal Reserve

The drop was driven by a modest decline in senior home equity from a peak of $12.42T in Q3 2022 to $12.39T in Q4 2022. The decline in equity resulted from an increase of $30 billion in senior home debt while home values remained relatively unchanged due to the continued cooling of the housing market.

"Housing markets nationwide experienced unprecedented growth over the past decade. While many of these markets are starting to see declines in home values, the key takeaway here is that older homeowners are still sitting on $12.39 trillion in housing wealth that can be used strategically as part of a retirement plan to enhance retirement security," said NRMLA President Steve Irwin.

*Updated values in the Z1 Flow of Funds Accounts data from the Federal Reserve dropped the adjustments in historical RMMI values.

About Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgages are available to homeowners who are 62 and older with significant home equity. They are a versatile financial tool that seniors can use to borrow against the equity in their home without having to make monthly principal or interest payments as with a traditional "forward" mortgage or a home equity loan. Under a reverse mortgage, funds are advanced to the borrower and interest accrues, but the outstanding balance is not due until the last borrower leaves the home, sells or passes away.

To date, more than 1.3 million households have utilized an FHA-insured reverse mortgage to help meet their financial needs. For more information, please visit www.ReverseMortgage.org

