Senior Housing Reimagined: RingMastered.com Launches Free Tips and Free Convention Keynotes for Entrepreneurs and Healthcare Industry Professionals for 2020
Free Tips and Free Association Keynotes Launched for Entrepreneurs, Enterprises and Private Equity firms in Senior Housing (CCRC's, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent Living and Nursing Homes)
Jan 21, 2020, 10:47 ET
MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If Dan Stockdale has his way, the best-known place in town for themed entertainment, vegan meals and high tea will be your closest CCRC, assisted living or nursing home. Sultry days of bingo will be replaced with Zumba, baby-boomer-beach trips and Asian-influenced family closeness.
Register now for tips to catapult sales at www.RingMastered.com/Signup
How does Dan Stockdale make global impact? He integrates proven operating and marketing strategies with service concepts gleaned from his domestic and international cultural and travel experiences. "Entrepreneurs, Private equity firms and managers from all industries will benefit from the tips, keynotes and our robust social media community," said Stockdale.
To schedule Dan for a Free Keynote visit www.FreNote.com
12 Secrets to Increased Sales and Occupancy
How is cultural transformation achieved? "Simple…" says Stockdale "...but not easy. There are 12 'guywires' needed to support the bigtop for your greatest show. They are:
- Design
- Costuming
- Furnishings
- Theming
- Branding
- Culture
- Training
- Patter
- Sales
What about the remaining 3 guywires? "They're secret," Stockdale coyly stated. "They are the proprietary 'superwires' that increase sales exponentially."
For more information and free tips visit www.RingMastered.com/Contact
Taming Tigers
Dan Stockdale's work in the entertainment industry, performing theme park shows, training tigers (yes, real tigers) and his intrigue with fire performing influences his focus on theming, entertainment and hospitality.
About Dan Stockdale
Dan has worked in business since he sold flower seeds and greeting cards door-to-door at 8 years old. He has served the elderly since 1979, is licensed in 7 states, operated under emergency permits in 2 additional states and was appointed by CMS as a Temporary Manager. He has appeared on Fox News, CNN, Fox BusinessChannel and others. Dan Stockdale is an author, inspirational and unique keynote speaker who was named one of the '25 Hottest Speakers' in America. He is a PhD candidate actively researching the positive impact of theming, entertainment, design and hospitality.
Why put so much creativity, thought and planning into your enterprise? "Because your customers deserve it! Be so valuable, magical and filled with life everyone wants to come!" said Stockdale. "Make it FUN! Our tips are free. Signup now."
Contact:
Dan Stockdale
8653003232
dan@ringmastered.com
SOURCE RingMastered, Inc.
Share this article