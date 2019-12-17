Senior Housing Wealth Reaches Record $7.19 Trillion

The RMMI rose in Q3 2019 to 259.19, another all-time high since the index was first published in 2000. The increase in senior homeowners' wealth was mainly driven by an estimated 0.5 percent or $40.7 billion increase in senior home values, offset by a one percent or $16.5 billion increase of senior-held mortgage debt.

"Research suggests that as we age, Americans will spend more of our hard-earned retirement assets on health care, such as insurance, prescription drugs, in-home care and other services that help us remain independent," says NRMLA's President Steve Irwin. "A retirement plan that includes the responsible use of home equity may be the best option that can help ensure healthcare spending doesn't become a financial burden for many retired couples."

About Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgages are available to homeowners age 62 and older with significant home equity. They are a versatile financial tool that seniors can use to borrow against the equity in their home without having to make monthly principal or interest payments as with a traditional "forward" mortgage or a home equity loan. Under a reverse mortgage, funds are advanced to the borrower and interest accrues, but the outstanding balance is not due until the last borrower leaves the home, sells or passes away.

To date, more than 1.12 million households have utilized an FHA-insured reverse mortgage to help meet their financial needs. For more information, please visit www.ReverseMortgage.org

About the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association

The National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) is the national voice for the industry and represents the lenders, loan servicers, and housing counseling agencies responsible for more than 90 percent of reverse mortgage transactions in the United States. All NRMLA member companies commit themselves to a Code of Ethics & Professional Responsibility. Learn more at www.nrmlaonline.org.

About RiskSpan, Inc.

RiskSpan offers end-to-end solutions for data management, risk management analytics, and visualization on a highly secure, fast, and fully scalable platform that has earned the trust of the industry's largest firms. Combining the strength of subject matter experts, quantitative analysts, and technologists, the RiskSpan platform integrates a range of data-sets–including both structured and unstructured–and off-the-shelf analytical tools to provide you with powerful insights and a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.riskspan.com.

Contact:

Darryl Hicks, 202-939-1784, dhicks@dworbell.com

National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association

SOURCE National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association

Related Links

https://www.reversemortgage.org

