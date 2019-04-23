Senior Institutional Equity Sales Professional Joins Strategic Advisory Firm Rose & Company

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose & Company announced today that Bridget George has joined the firm as Managing Director in the New York office.

Ms. George joins Rose & Company from Deutsche Bank, where she was a Director in the firm's European institutional equity sales team. In that capacity, she established and maintained broad client relationships with top tier institutional investors throughout the United States. She was also the primary U.S.-based liaison with the firm's European and UK corporate access teams. Ms. George joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 from Merrill Lynch, where she began her Wall Street career in institutional equity sales.

"As the sell-side evolves, our platform has become increasingly appealing for high caliber professionals like Bridget," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "We continue to expand our team of senior Wall Street professionals with the goal of providing superior investor access to public companies. Bridget's experience and deep relationships in the institutional investor community broadens our reach and elevates our service offering."

Ms. George commented: "I am pleased to join a group of professionals with backgrounds similar to mine who are focused on providing a broad suite of valuable corporate services to issuers. In particular, the firm's unconflicted approach to investor access is increasingly relevant as both corporates and institutional investors face the prospect of a continued decrease in sell-side resources. Rose & Company's unique business model allows our team to better leverage our relationships in support of our clients."

