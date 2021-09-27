Senior Leaders from Government, Academia, and industry to Unite at Cybertech's First-Ever New York City Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comexposium and Cybertech Global, a leading world-wide event series for networking, technological discoveries, cyber business, and cyber diplomacy, today announced the detailed agenda and expansive speaker list for Cybertech's first-ever event in New York City. Representing many of the leading global thought leaders in cybersecurity and the biggest names in government, academia, and business, Cybertech NYC will be held October 20, 2021, at The Glasshouse (660 12th Ave, New York, NY 10019) and will feature a grand exhibition hall, cutting-edge conference, and sector-specific special events.

"New York City is the fastest-growing tech hub in the United States, rivaling Silicon Valley, and represented 372,000 jobs in 2019 and $16.2B in funding in 2020," Amir Rappaport, CEO of Cybertech said. "We are delighted that there has been such an enthusiastic response to our New York event and that it will quickly join the suite of successful events we produce around the world."

Cybertech NYC—like other Cybertech events in Tel Aviv, Rome, Tokyo, and Dubai—will feature top executives, government officials, leading decision-makers from a wide range of sectors, including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, health and government, defense, R&D, manufacturing, automotive, and more. This speaker and topic line-up for the first-ever New York City event includes:

Former Director of the CIA and former commander of coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan , General. (ret.) David H. Petraeus will be speaking on stage about Cybersecurity in a Trustless Digital World .

and , General. (ret.) David H. Petraeus will be speaking on stage about . Rachel Loeb , President & CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), will be speaking about the Cyber industry in the NYC, innovation ecosystem, and talent and workforce development .

, President & CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), will be speaking about the . Ann Dunkin , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy, will speak about extraordinary measures taken to protect Critical infrastructure facilities - the weak underbelly of every nation .

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy, will speak about extraordinary measures taken to protect . H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti , Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government will take the stage alongside his counterpart Yigal Unna Director General , Israeli National Cyber Directorate to hold forth on the International Efforts to Build Cyber Resilience and capacities.

, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government will take the stage alongside his counterpart , Israeli National Cyber Directorate to hold forth on the and capacities. Assaf Rappaport (former Co-Founder and CEO of Adallom, former General Manager of Microsoft Israel R&D; Co-Founder & CEO, Wiz). An Israeli Cyber Prodigy, Assaf has successfully built two tech world-renowned companies, including valued at more than $1 billion following just one year of activity. Assaf will be speaking about cloud challenges and opportunities.

Additional prominent speakers include:

Saket Modi , Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Security, India

, Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Security, H. E. Yoaz Hendel, Communications Minister, Israel

H.E. Nenad Popovic , Minister for Innovation and Technological Development, Republic of Serbia

Registration for Cybertech NYC is now open: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/registration. Registration is limited to preserve an atmosphere conducive for networking; qualified cyber professionals are encouraged to reserve their space today.

For more information, visit https://nyc.cybertechconference.com

