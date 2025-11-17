Senior Libyan Officials Visit Washington D.C. to Advance Strategic Partnership and Boost Bilateral Relations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-level Libyan delegation, headed by the Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, the General Director of the National Economic and Social Development Board, and Minister of Finance, will be in Washington D.C. this week for a series of strategic meetings with U.S. government officials, business leaders, and policy experts. The visit marks a significant step in deepening the ties between Libya and the United States, and further positions Libya as a key partner in regional stability, economic growth, and global energy security.

During the visit, the Libyan delegation will participate in a series of discussions including at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council. The agenda will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, renewing a commitment to shared interests, and forging a robust trade and investment partnership.

"Libya's path toward unity and stability is at a critical juncture. The Government of National Unity (GNU) believes that with continued engagement from our American partners, we can achieve the inclusive governance and sustainable development our people deserve. The Government of National Unity stands as a bridge to a peaceful future, and we are eager to deepen our cooperation with the United States to serve both nations' interests," said Mr. Ibrahim Sahd, a member of the High Council of State in Libya.

With one of Africa's largest proven oil reserves and immense potential in other sectors, Libya is uniquely positioned as a gateway to both Africa and Europe. The delegation will showcase recent policy reforms designed to facilitate foreign direct investment, including and enabling joint ventures with U.S. companies.

Also highlighted will be the essential role of the GNU in fostering national reconciliation and providing a unifying framework for Libya's political and economic future.

"Our visit is a testament to the enduring importance of U.S.-Libya relations. We look forward to substantial and sustained dialogue with our U.S. partners to invest in Libya's transformation and to join in supporting a unified, stable Libya that benefits both countries strategic interests and the stability and growth of the wider region," said Khaled Al-Mabrouk, Libya's Finance Minister.

SOURCE National Economic and Social Development Board of Libya