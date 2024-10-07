Senior Life Sciences Executives Launch Enovo Life Sciences, in Partnership with Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK and OORDEGEM, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences industry veterans, Mario Philips and Roel Gordijn, today announced the launch of Enovo Life Sciences ("Enovo"), in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Enovo will focus on identifying and acquiring one or more companies to build a market-leading life sciences platform serving the biologics and advanced therapies end markets. Enovo is backed by Warburg Pincus, which is currently investing out of its latest $17.3 billion global flagship fund, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 ("WP GG 14").

Enovo is led by Mario Philips and his longtime colleague, Roel Gordijn. Mr. Philips and Mr. Gordijn collectively have over 50 years of leadership experience in the life sciences sector, including in vaccine and antibody manufacturing and, more recently, in the rapidly growing field of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. They played key roles in Warburg Pincus' investment in Polyplus, a leading provider of upstream solutions for cell and gene therapies, where they oversaw significant organic growth and strategic acquisitions until its ultimate €2.4 billion sale to Sartorius Stedim Biotech last year.

Prior to his role as CEO of Polyplus, Mr. Philips, based in Belgium, held executive positions at Danaher/Pall Biotech, a leading life sciences company, and ATMI Life Sciences, a global technology company and leader in single-use bioprocessing solutions. Prior to his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Polyplus, Mr. Gordijn, based in the Netherlands, held a variety of executive roles at Danaher/Pall Biotech, ATMI Life Sciences, and Lonza.

Mario Philips, CEO, said, "Enovo Life Sciences will focus on acquiring one or more companies with proven capabilities and compelling growth potential with the aim of building a scaled, market-leading life sciences business. This platform will provide companies with the capital necessary to enable innovation that meets the needs of customers and patients, with the support of Warburg Pincus and its global network. We are well-positioned to invest in and develop a sizable platform where the latest technology and a sharp focus on value creation can unlock further growth."

Roel Gordijn added, "We are thrilled at the prospect of building Enovo Life Sciences and continuing the success story we've had previously with Warburg Pincus. This investment will allow us to pursue partnerships with businesses with truly differentiated offerings and expertise. We are excited to partner with companies across the U.S., Europe and beyond, that are leaders in their respective fields."

"The launch of this platform underscores our commitment to working with management teams and companies that support the delivery of innovative life sciences products and services worldwide. We strongly believe in the immense opportunity and the impact that biologics and advanced therapies can have on patients," said T. J. Carella, Managing Director, Head of Healthcare, Warburg Pincus. "Mario and Roel have an unparalleled track record of leading and growing global businesses in life sciences and are the ideal executives to launch and build a platform that supports the development and delivery of life-changing therapies," added Ruoxi Chen, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

Enovo will be supported by Warburg Pincus teams in London, New York and other global offices. The launch of Enovo follows Warburg Pincus' announcement of Jake Strauss leading the healthcare investing practice in Europe, highlighting the firm's commitment to healthcare investing at a global scale.

Since inception, Warburg Pincus has invested over $18 billion in more than 180 healthcare companies, including Summit Health, Modernizing Medicine, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, and Global Healthcare Exchange, and has been an active investor in life sciences, with investments in Norstella, PolyPlus, Simtra, Sotera Health, and Bausch + Lomb, among others.

