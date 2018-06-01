Senior Lifestyle Certified as a Great Place to Work

"We are honored to be officially certified, as being a Great Place to Work is one of Senior Lifestyle's primary goals. It is the dedication and commitment of our teams carrying out our core values and mission of enriching our residents' lives every day that made this achievement possible," said Jon DeLuca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senior Lifestyle.

"We applaud Senior Lifestyle Corporation for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Senior Lifestyle Corporation should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

Senior Lifestyle Corporation employees completed 5928 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 0.65.

About Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Senior Lifestyle Corporation, founded in 1985, is a leader in the development, operation and ownership of seniors housing and the implementation of innovative programs that help seniors enjoy healthier, more fulfilling lives. With a portfolio of more than 179 communities located throughout 28 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. Additional information is at www.seniorlifestyle.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

