Senior Lifestyle Expo goes virtual to provide news, education, entertainment to older adults

LOMBARD, Ill., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As older adults and their caregivers stay safe at home, their usual avenues for entertainment, camaraderie and learning about senior goods and services are limited. That is why AgeGuide, Northeastern Illinois, is bringing its 25th Annual -- and first-ever Virtual -- Senior Lifestyle Expo to computer screens throughout Illinois beginning August 18th and 19th.

This year the Expo is providing live and taped entertainment, seminars and exhibition space from sponsors including AAA, AARP, Aetna Medicare Solutions, ComEd, SN50+ and Seniors BlueBook.

Headlining each morning of the Expo are Live Town Halls from AARP Illinois and non-profit seniors agency AgeGuide. On 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Public Health Director, and Paula Basta, Illinois Aging Department Director, will provide the latest information on how COVID-19 affects older adults and what families need to do to stay safe. On 10 a.m. Wednesday, the live conversation features Amy Wiatr-Rodriguez, regional administrator for the Administration for Community Living.

Events are scheduled throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Expo is free of charge and attendee's can register for a useful Attendee Planner to organize their favorite entertainment and exhibits and to access one-on-one exhibitor text chats. While the Expo's live content runs this Tuesday and Wednesday, all the features of the Expo website will be available for several months.

"We believe that older adults should be respected for their individual value, dignity and contributions to society. We empower older adults to remain independent, connected and to age well," said AgeGuide CEO Marla Fronczak. "And with a theme of Navigating 25 Years of Aging, visitors to this year's Expo will be able to do just this with the click of a mouse."

On Aug. 13, Expo participants led a Senior Caravan past Chicago area senior living facilities, cheering, honking and offering residents messages of support.

"AgeGuide's outreach to our seniors has included interactive education, products and fun during Senior Lifestyle Expos for a quarter century," Fronczak said. "With the Expo going virtual, we wanted the Caravan to reach out in person, but distanced, to our seniors to let them know we're still thinking of them."

CONTACT: Kaitie Hauser, AgeGuide Outreach, Events Manager

