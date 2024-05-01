Senior Lifestyle Welcomes Industry Veteran John Rimbach as Chief Investment Officer

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Lifestyle is pleased to announce the appointment of John Rimbach, a seasoned industry leader, as its new Chief Investment Officer. With more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the senior living industry, Rimbach will spearhead the company's investment strategies and financial growth trajectory.

Prior to joining Senior Lifestyle, Rimbach served as President of Health Care Facilities at Health Care Trust Advisors, LLC. In this role, he managed diverse portfolios and executed winning investment strategies in the senior living space. As the founder and CEO of West Living, LLC, Rimbach demonstrated a strong track record in driving operational excellence, optimizing financial performance, and building investor confidence.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Senior Lifestyle team as our Chief Investment Officer," said Jon DeLuca, President and CEO of Senior Lifestyle. "With his deep industry knowledge and leadership capabilities, we are confident that Rimbach will enhance our investment strategies and drive sustainable growth for the company."

In his new role, Rimbach will be responsible for overseeing Senior Lifestyle's investment portfolio, cultivating strategic investor relationships, and developing financial strategies to support the company's long-term goals. He will work closely with the executive team to identify new growth opportunities and optimize financial performance.

"I am honored to join Senior Lifestyle and contribute to the company's continued success," said Rimbach. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive innovation, strengthen investor partnerships, and create value for our stakeholders."

John is committed to upholding Senior Lifestyle's mission of enriching the lives of those we serve with dedication to our HEART Core Values: Hospitality, Excellence, Appreciation, Respect, and Teamwork.

SOURCE Senior Lifestyle