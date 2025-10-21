Senior living residents, staff share stories of community and purpose on new podcast

The Front Porch Podcast debuts on November 4 with host Anna Hall

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Front Porch Podcast, hosted by Anna Hall, will launch its inaugural episode on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The twice-monthly podcast will uncover the extraordinary stories of people who are part of Front Porch Communities and Services, a dynamic nonprofit organization that provides high-quality services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services.

Logo for the Front Porch Podcast with image of porch swing

Each episode will explore how intergenerational connections and purpose in community shape lives, how creative engagement builds belonging, and how each individual contributes to a thriving community culture.

Guests include a resident whose behind-the-scenes support led to the creation of the award-winning film Familiar Touch; a retired Naval officer who fought to end "don't ask, don't tell"; a lifelong educator who grew up as a migrant worker; and a member of the Front Porch facilities team who left professional wrestling to build senior living communities. The theme music was composed by two Front Porch employees, who will also be featured guests on the podcast.

A respected presenter and speaker in the aging services field, podcast host Anna Hall is chief culture and community officer at Front Porch. Prior to joining the organization, Hall developed The Purpose Equation®, an evidence-informed framework that guides people at all ages and stages of life to define and activate their unique, innate purpose, in life and at work.

"Our guests' experiences reflect the heart of Front Porch, a place where innovation and compassion come together to reimagine what's possible in retirement communities and beyond," Hall said.

The podcast will stream online in both audio and video formats. More information, including a trailer featuring some of the podcasts' upcoming guests, is available at https://frontporch.net/podcast.

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high-quality, accessible, and welcoming human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities, and other programs and services throughout the United States. Learn more at frontporch.net.

