Senior Management change at Concentric AB

Concentric AB

Oct 01, 2024, 02:28 ET

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Roger Ingemey will, effective immediately, be leaving his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division. His responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by existing members of the Senior Leadership team.

For additional information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

