Senior Management change at Concentric AB

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Roger Ingemey will, effective immediately, be leaving his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division. His responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by existing members of the Senior Leadership team.

