Senior management changes at Investcorp

Investcorp's Board of Directors has approved a number of changes to the senior management team and structure which will take effect in August.

Co-CEO Rishi Kapoor, who has had an exemplary career at Investcorp for over 25 years, will remain in his position and he will be joined, subject to regulatory approvals, by Hazem Ben-Gacem as Co-CEO. Ben-Gacem has been leading the firm's European Corporate Investment team since 2012.

Daniel Lopez-Cruz, a long-standing Managing Director in the European Corporate Investment team, will succeed Ben-Gacem as head of that business.

The firm's Chief Administrative Officer, Ramzi AbdelJaber, and Chief Financial Officer, Jan Erik Back, will both report directly to the Executive Chairman.

Commenting on the senior management team appointments, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp said: "These appointments reflect the changing nature of our business as we become a bigger, more global, multi-asset class alternative asset manager. We are making excellent progress in the delivery of our growth strategy to better serve our clients on a global level and these changes align responsibilities with our strategic priorities.

"I am personally extremely grateful to the significant contribution Mohammed Al-Shroogi has made to our business in the Gulf, and I am delighted he will continue with the firm as a Senior Advisor. At the same time, it gives me pleasure to recognize the deep bench of future leaders that we have. I am as excited as I have ever been about our future, and I look forward to working with this new leadership team over the coming years."

Al-Shroogi commented: "The last decade of my career has been the most exciting, and it is an enormous honor to be part of this remarkable and dynamic firm and talented global team of executives. As I hand over to the next generation of leaders at Investcorp, I am honored to serve as a Senior Advisor and to continue to support the Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi. The new management team has all of the credentials and capabilities to successfully execute and deliver on the firm's growth aspirations."

After a stellar three-decade career at Citigroup, Al-Shroogi joined Investcorp in 2009 and successfully spearheaded the firm's recovery from the global financial crisis with a significant strengthening of the Gulf distribution franchise, leading to record levels of fundraising. Al-Shroogi was also instrumental in building Investcorp's Corporate Investment franchise in the GCC and Turkey and helped Investcorp to become one of the most active private equity investors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past 7 years.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, offering such investments to its high-net-worth private and institutional clients on a global basis. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating investor and shareholder value through a disciplined investment approach in four lines of business: corporate investment, real estate, alternative investment solutions and credit management.

As at December 31, 2017, the Investcorp Group had $22.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 175 corporate investments in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region, including Turkey, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 500 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $56 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 390 people across its offices in Bahrain, New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please refer to:

