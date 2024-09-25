Senior Market Sales® Adds Visionary Mark T. Hunter to Executive Leadership

Spring Venture Group President to Serve in Newly Added Chief Distribution Officer Role

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the nation's premier insurance marketing organizations, has made a key addition to its senior leadership team with veteran industry executive Mark T. Hunter filling the newly created role of Chief Distribution Officer.

"Mark is a major win for SMS," said SMS President John Haver. "His experience is deep and diverse, and his thinking is bold and innovative — exactly what SMS needs to continue its history of innovation and growth."

Senior Market Sales Chief Distribution Officer Mark T. Hunter

A Harvard University graduate and two-time software CEO, Hunter comes to SMS with more than 25 years of extensive experience leading corporate strategy, technology and software development teams, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he led the firm-wide strategy and multiple functional areas as President of Spring Venture Group, a 1,200-employee Medicare insurance broker in Kansas City, Missouri.

At SMS, Hunter will focus on the company's Financial Solutions unit, IT, strategic business planning, mergers and acquisitions and financial management. His appointment will help SMS further strengthen the technology platform and concierge-level back office support that thousands of agents nationally have relied on to grow their businesses for more than four decades. He also will help drive strategy and alignment for Alliant Consumer Group, which is part of SMS' parent company, Alliant Insurance Services.

Alliant, one of the nation's largest insurance distributors, acquired SMS in 2020 as part of a strategic alliance and in December 2023 announced the launch of Alliant Consumer Group to further Alliant's growth in the consumer market. The partnership has successfully opened up new lines of distribution and new markets for the independent brokers with whom SMS partners. Led by Alliant Consumer Group Senior Managing Director Rick Ulmer, the new dedicated unit houses SMS, Confie and Sunshine Life & Health Advisors.

"Alliant's ongoing growth in the consumer market is possible in part because we've forged new ways to connect consumers to needed solutions via SMS' network of agents and advisors," Ulmer said. "Mark's sharp eye for spotting growth opportunities and his ability to analyze all facets of multiple businesses and industries will help us expand these opportunities even further."

The new Chief Distribution Officer role was added as part of an expansion to SMS' executive leadership team to guide the company's organic and strategic growth. As part of that plan, Jim Summers, SMS' President since 1998, became CEO earlier in September, following the 2023 retirement of SMS' former CEO and owner Milton Kleinberg; and Haver moved from Senior Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Development into the role of President. Hunter, who joined SMS Sept. 16, will work with Haver and Summers to look for synergies across all of the Alliant Consumer Group's verticals, which include personal lines, life insurance, and individual health care insurance (Medicare and Affordable Care Act Marketplace under-65 plans).

