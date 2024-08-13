Senior Market Sales® Integrates Lead Advantage Pro® With AgencyBloc's AMS+

Seamless Integration Makes Medicare Quoting and Enrollment Faster for Insurance Agents

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare insurance agents will be able to work faster and see more clients this historic Annual Election Period (AEP) using a new integration of the Lead Advantage Pro® all-in-one quoting and enrollment platform by Senior Market Sales® (SMS) with the customer relationship management capabilities in AgencyBloc's AMS+ platform.

"This partnership leverages the strengths of both companies' products to deliver a superior, seamless experience for independent insurance agents," said Jim Summers, President of SMS . "The integration of AgencyBloc's robust CRM in AMS+ and Lead Advantage Pro's streamlined quoting and enrollment process create scalable efficiencies with significant time and cost savings, when agents need it most — with what could be the most disruptive AEP just around the corner."

Integration delivers "a superior, seamless experience for independent insurance agents." Post this

Agents' workloads are expected to increase this AEP because the Inflation Reduction Act has led to changes in prescription drug benefits and also could cause carriers to raise premiums. The integration of SMS' and AgencyBloc's platforms will lessen the burden of any increased workload by streamlining agent processes.

"At AgencyBloc, we are building a quoting and enrollment ecosystem around AMS+," said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc . "The integration with Lead Advantage Pro aligns with our mission of providing invaluable services to independent agencies in the health benefits industry."

AgencyBloc's Plus Suite includes AMS+ an all-encompassing, industry-specific sales and servicing management solution that helps independent insurance agencies, general agencies, insurance and field marketing organizations (IMOs/FMOs), and call centers be more efficient, increase sales, and improve client retention. The integration between these two solutions establishes a new precedent for individual health benefits enrollment, providing an efficient, seamless, and affordable experience for downline agencies. After initiating the client engagement in AMS+, agents can complete the quoting and enrollment in Lead Advantage Pro and have the information updated back to AMS+.

Along with SMS' industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers, its technology solutions like this make SMS the premier IMO for insurance agents and financial advisors, Summers said.

"This collaboration enhances the value we provide to agents and ensures they have the most comprehensive, efficient tools," Summers said.

Together, AgencyBloc and SMS are driving innovation and excellence in the Medicare space, empowering agents to achieve greater success and satisfaction.

To learn more about the integration between AMS+ and Lead Advantage Pro, click here .

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 recommended insurance industry growth platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and The Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com .

Contact: Dan Trumblee

Vice President

Divisional Director, Communications & Creative Services, Senior Market Sales®

402.343.3689

[email protected]

SOURCE Senior Market Sales