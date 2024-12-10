Senior Market Sales® (SMS) Acquires Centurion Senior Services

Successful Medicare Insurance Agency Expands SMS' Eastern U.S. Distribution

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a quest to expand its Medicare insurance services beyond Pennsylvania, independent insurance agency Centurion Senior Services, LLC, has chosen to partner with Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations (IMOs).

"Centurion's success in the Medicare market is impressive, and their drive to serve more seniors far into the future aligns with our strategy to focus on long-term growth," said SMS President John Haver. "SMS is thrilled to partner with such a topnotch team working toward the same vision."

The SMS acquisition of Centurion continues to expand the IMO's footprint in the eastern United States, following its previous acquisitions in New York and New Jersey, as well as nationwide. Along with expanding both companies' distribution areas, it also will position Centurion to extend services beyond Medicare insurance to include wealth solutions such as life insurance and annuities. Centurion's agents will gain access to SMS' proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems, and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers.

"SMS' expertise and platform in both health and wealth is unique and appealing in the mature market, and we felt that we needed a partner with bigger backing to bring us to the next level of growth," said Chad Porter, Centurion's owner along with his brother, Eric Porter, and their business partner Chris McGonigle.

Centurion has been in business for more than 15 years and has experienced client and revenue growth each year since its inception.

"We expect to build upon our success with the support of an organization such as SMS," Chad Porter said. "The additional resources available to our brokers will make this partnership a success for everyone involved."

Centurion will continue to be managed by Chad Porter and Chris McGonigle.

McGonigle added: "It felt like the perfect fit from the initial conversation with SMS management. We are looking forward to getting started on this new chapter for Centurion and are very excited as to where this new partnership can take all of us."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. Independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

