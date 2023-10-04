SENIOR PROGRAM MANAGER JOHN TIPTON JOINS LOCHNER'S TRANSIT & RAIL PRACTICE

News provided by

H.W. Lochner, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that John Tipton, the former interim chief engineer for the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (Trinity Metro) and program/project manager and technical advisor to major transit and rail initiatives throughout Texas and Arizona, has joined Lochner's Transit & Rail practice.

Serving in the role of Senior Program Manager, Tipton brings to Lochner more than four decades of experience managing the successful completion of major light rail transit and commuter rail projects and programs. Additionally, Tipton has specialized technical expertise in the development and rehabilitation of passenger rail infrastructure including aerial and at-grade stations, rail maintenance facilities, grade crossings, bridge structures, Federal Transit Administration New Starts grant support services, and design and construction quality initiatives.

"I am honored and excited to be working again with John," said Lochner's Transit & Rail Director Gary Thomas. "His vast technical knowledge of the transit and rail industry, his proven leadership and problem-solving capabilities, and his unwavering commitment to quality and excellence will provide great value for our public transportation clients."

Some of the representative projects Tipton has worked on over his career include TEXRail, the 27-mile commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) North Central Line Sections NC-3, NC-4, NC-5, encompassing 12.5 miles of the regional transit agency's phase one expansion; DART's Northwest Corridor 30-mile phase two expansion; Trinity Railway Express/DART's 1.55-mile section of new double track that increased capacity for commuter, freight, and intercity trains; Denton County Transportation Authority's 21-mile commuter rail project that extends from Carrollton, Texas to Denton, Texas; and Valley Metro Rail's 4.3-mile line section for Phoenix's light rail starter system.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

CONTACT:           

Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.