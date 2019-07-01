Senior-Related Causes to Get Boost from Home Instead Senior Care Fundraising Challenge

OMAHA, Neb., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, for the first time in history, there are more people over age 60 than under age five. Yet, less than 1% of charitable grant dollars fund causes related to seniors and aging, creating a massive imbalance for older adults in need. Home Instead, Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead Senior Care network, is working to tip the scale.

To raise awareness of the need and kickstart more contributions to senior causes, Home Instead, Inc. founders Paul and Lori Hogan recently launched a $2.5 million fundraising campaign with a $500,000 gift to the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. The couple is also committed to matching contributions, dollar for dollar, up to an additional $1 million. A recent report from Giving USA found charitable giving by individuals declined by about 1% last year. However, foundations and corporations are stepping in to fill the need, with foundation and corporate giving rising by 7.3% and 5.4% respectively.

"We want to wake up the world to the needs of seniors in local communities everywhere," said Paul Hogan, co-founder and chairman of Home Instead, Inc. "Our goal is to raise $2.5 million to celebrate our 25th anniversary. Not only that, we want to inspire people to start investing more in the wisdom and experience seniors offer."

Lori Hogan added that this issue is only going to become more prevalent unless more people start to change their mindset about support for senior causes.

"A lot of people need additional support as they grow older," said Lori Hogan, co-founder of Home Instead, Inc. "Too many seniors are suffering because they can't afford a lot of the things most of us take for granted, such as air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter. The need is great, and the need is now."

Today, more than 25 million Americans over 60 are economically insecure. These older adults struggle with rising housing and health care bills, inadequate nutrition, lack of access to transportation, diminished savings, and job loss.

To participate in the Home Instead $2.5 million challenge to help senior causes, donate at GIVE65.org/25years, the foundation's signature program. You can also give time or care for a senior. For small things you can do to have a big impact on the life of an older adult, visit www.ImReadyToCare.com.

This year marks the 25th year of business for Home Instead Senior Care. The company began in Omaha, Neb., in1994, serving just a handful of families. Since then, it has grown to more than 1,200 franchises that provide in-home care to more than 90,000 older adults around the world. This year alone, Home Instead will provide 80 million hours of care across 12 countries. The Home Instead Senior Care Foundation was established in 2003, with the mission of enhancing the lives of aging adults and those who care for them.

