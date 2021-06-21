Senior Resource Group Launches Tour de Zest as Return to "New Normal"

"We're excited to usher in the return of signature programs that are synonymous with Senior Resource Group communities," said Dr. Sarah Matyko, Corporate Director of Life Enrichment. "In addition to encouraging and motivating residents to lead an active and healthy lifestyle, Tour de Zest will be a fun way to strengthen the camaraderie and bonds among residents."

Tour de Zest is part of SRG's Zest wellness program, a proactive, holistic approach to wellbeing built upon personal enjoyment and new experiences that focus on three fundamental areas of ourselves: mind, body and soul. Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiative seeks to measure and improve residents' quality of life, thus creating a more active, engaged and healthy lifestyle. Zest focuses positive ways for residents to feel their best—from social engaged and physical activities to diet and nutrition.

To keep residents spirts high throughout Tour de Zest, Zest Directors at SRG's 32 senior living communities have planned a variety of programs and events such as festive kick-off parties, guest fitness instructors and friendly challenges between resident-teams. Tour de Zest promises something for everyone, regardless of fitness levels.



Cycling has been shown to provide a wealth of health benefits, including increased cardiovascular fitness, improved joint mobility, decreased stress levels and the prevention and management of diseases such as diabetes.



"I'm excited about Tour de Zest," said 90-year-old Edith Agatstein, a resident at The Carlisle Naples in Southwest Florida. "It's a great way to keep our bodies moving. Plus, I get to see how well I perform against my neighbors!"



During the competition, residents—in their 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond—will attend high-energy cycle-style classes and track their miles on leaderboards each day. Similar to Tour de France, they can also enjoy scenic backdrops as they "cycle," including virtual rides through the Arizona desert, Pacific Northwest and the California coastline.



Among the Tour de Zest highlights are:

The Chateau on Capitol Avenue: The Sacramento Wheelmen, the largest and most active recreational cycling club in Northern California , will be at the California senior living community to help kick off the event.

, will be at the senior living community to help kick off the event. La Siena: In addition to the Tour de Zest activities, residents at the Phoenix active retirement community will follow along as Brenden McNulty , a local from Arizona , competes in Tour de France for the first time.

active retirement community will follow along as , a local from , competes in Tour de for the first time. Maravilla at The Domain: Themed spirit days will encourage residents at the Austin, Texas community to dress the part as they compete in Tour de Zest. "I Love the 80's," for example, invites residents to wear neon and on "Glow Ride Day," they'll wear white so they can "glow" during a cycling class incorporating black lights.

community to dress the part as they compete in Tour de Zest. "I Love the 80's," for example, invites residents to wear neon and on "Glow Ride Day," they'll wear white so they can "glow" during a cycling class incorporating black lights. Maravilla Scottsdale : Debbie Popiel , a health enthusiast who has cycled in destinations around the globe, will lead the Arizona community's spinning classes.

In addition to pushing themselves to meet their Tour de Zest fitness goals and competing against neighbors, residents at each community are hoping to outperform participants at sister-communities and take home the overall "SRG Cycling Trophy" for most-accumulated miles.



