Senior SEC leader Jennifer Zepralka joins Mayer Brown

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced that Jennifer Zepralka has joined the firm's Public Companies & Corporate Governance practice as a partner. She joins the firm from the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, where she served as chief of the Office of Small Business Policy since 2018.

"We're very pleased to welcome Jennifer to our firm," said Jon Van Gorp, chair of Mayer Brown. "Jennifer's experience during her two stints at the SEC, including her work on major rulemakings, will benefit our clients, which face an increasingly complicated regulatory environment."

At the SEC, Jennifer first served in the Division of Corporation Finance as Senior Special Counsel to the Division Director, advising on important technical and policy matters, including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act and the JOBS Act. She then returned to private practice as a partner at another law firm, working on issues faced by public and private companies in capital raising and public reporting, including disclosure and governance-related matters. In her most recent role in the SEC's Office of Small Business Policy, Jennifer guided the office on all aspects of its oversight of the capital-raising exemptions from registration and other federal securities laws that may affect small businesses. She played a key role in SEC rulemaking, including drafting and implementing the pay versus performance disclosure rules and significant amendments to the exempt offering framework, and worked on many other initiatives such as the recently adopted amendments to the SPAC rules.

Jennifer joins lawyers in the firm's Public Companies & Corporate Governance practice as well as its Public Policy, Regulatory & Government Affairs practice. Earlier this year, the firm added as a partner Kimberly Hamm, former chief counsel to both former SEC Chair Jay Clayton and US Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

"Public companies are facing many challenges in the evolving legal and regulatory landscape," said Jennifer. "I look forward to offering my insights to the firm's clients."

