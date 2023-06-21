SENIOR U.S. AND CHINA MILITARY OFFICERS AGREE TO IN-PERSON CONVERSATION ABOUT IMPROVING BI-LATERAL RELATIONS

News provided by

Polaris-Live.com

21 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

SARWAR KASHMERI, HOST OF POLARIS-LIVE.COM TO MODERATE LIVE EVENT IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

HANOVER, N.H., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major General (Ret), Zhang Li, Senior Advisor, China Institute for International Strategic Studies, and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, Director of National Maritime Intelligence-Integration and Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence will meet on July 14 for an unprecedented, in-person conversation about tensions between China and the U.S. and suggestions for a way forward.

It is exceptional for high-ranking leaders of either country's military to agree to an open dialogue, in a public forum, about growing tensions in the most consequential relationship of our time.

The event is one of six weekly lectures (Fridays, July 7-August 11) on U.S.—China relations organized by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Dartmouth College, in conjunction with the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding. It is presented under the school's 2023 Summer Lecture Series that has been held since 1998.

The public can attend this historic event in person or via Zoom and will be able to ask questions.  Information on the event and to purchase tickets to view or attend is here.

This two hour, in-person conversation will be moderated by Sarwar Kashmeri, host of Polaris-Live.com and a Fellow of New York's Foreign Policy Association. Mr. Kashmeri is considered to be a leading specialist on U.S.—China relations.

Polaris-Live.com "U.S. and China in the World" hosts ½ hour live telecasts featuring global experts. It is a leading source of unbiased information on the global impact of relations between the two countries.

