SeniorCare Companions Is Launching A New Website

ISLIP, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help celebrate, SeniorCare Companions and Long Island Alzheimer's & Dementia Center (LIAD) are partnering to provide the highest and most comprehensive assisted living care that our clients can trust. Since 2004, SeniorCare Companions has been Long Island's recognized leader in providing quality hourly and live-in home care services to seniors. Through our partnership with LIAD, SeniorCare Companions can not only care for the physical needs of our clients, but also offer the valuable services offered by LIAD that can help improve the emotional well-being of caregivers. LIAD understands the challenges associated with caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. Their licensed social workers specialize in providing emotional support and psychotherapy regarding caregiver stress, coping skills, grief, dementia-related issues, and managing life transitions. LIAD provides these services via telehealth and in-person sessions and accepts Medicare.