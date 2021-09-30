SeniorGuidance.org Announces 20 Best Cities for Republican Retirees in 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorGuidance.org, a nationwide senior living resource, has released its annual list of 20 best cities for republican retirees in 2021. And it may not be what you expect.

For the 2021 list, SeniorGuidance.org compiled data on more than 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and identified 20 as the most favorable for Republican seniors. The factors that were used to determine the rankings include the tax rates, health care availability, housing cost, the concentration of Republican residents, and long-term senior care cost.

20 Best Cities For Republican Retirees in 2021

The list of top 20 cities for conservative retirees in 2021 consists of:

Huntsville, Alabama Phoenix, Arizona Anchorage, Alaska Fayetteville, Arkansas Milford, Delaware Cape Coral, Florida Idaho Falls, Idaho Peoria, Illinois Fort Wayne, Indiana Manhattan, Kansas Lexington, Kentucky Lafayette, Louisiana Lincoln, Nebraska Reno, Nevada Laconia, New Hampshire Fargo, North Dakota Charleston, South Carolina Sioux Falls, South Dakota Knoxville, Tennessee Round Rock, Texas

Moving to a more affordable location not only can help save money, but it can also improve the quality of life of retirees. Seniors who are no longer in the workforce will spend more time socializing and nurturing their hobbies or interest. Since social interaction and personal pursuits will be the main focus, it makes sense to want to move to an area that has a high concentration of seniors who hold the same views. If you are a republican senior who is looking for promising cities to retire to with others from your party, our top 20 list may come in handy.

Full details of the 20 Best Cities for Republican Retirees can be found at https://www.seniorguidance.org/senior-living/20-best-cities-for-republican-retirees/.

