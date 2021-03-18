SeniorLeaf Changes Name to Agibly™, Unveils New Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorLeaf has a new name and a new look. Now referred to as Agibly (pronounced age-ih-blee), the free service continues to connect older adults and their caregivers with resources and professionals in their local area through its online directory, call center and live events.

At the heart of the new name is the community of older adults, caregivers and professionals Agibly is comprised of. The new name better encompasses them and embodies their collective goal for the future: aging ably.

"With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day for the next 10 years, Agibly is prepared to help a new generation of older adults and their caregivers make this life transition with confidence and delight," says Samantha Pero, the company's senior director of product management.

Agibly is now visually represented by a blue umbrella. Its domed top symbolizes wisdom and protection, while the curved handle represents a combination of strength and support. Blue has long been seen as calming and committed — a color with an air of trustworthiness.

"Our new identity is only the beginning of our roadmap to create new experiences and reimagine the future of aging," continues Pero. A redesigned website makes it easy to find resources and information on everything from housing options to volunteer opportunities and healthcare choices. Older adults and their caregivers can also search for Trusted Providers using the online directory, or call 1-833-MY-SENIOR to speak with a Care Advisor. Highly qualified, Care Advisors are able to offer advice on a specific issue or create a Comprehensive Care Plan.

Travis Lucas, a Utah resident whose family has used Agibly to help their father (a Korean War veteran), had nothing but praise for the Care Advisor they spoke with. "Mom had racked up some costs by making the house more accessible for him as his Alzheimer's progressed. We had no idea Dad had the veterans benefits he did, but our Care Advisor knew all the details. Without Agibly we would have had to find other means for some of his care. It was … and is … basically a miracle to have that money accessible."

Everyone who uses Agibly has their own set of challenges — physical, financial, environmental and emotional. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach to helping older adults," says Matt Casperson, Agibly's director of growth and operations who has 15 years of experience in the industry. "Our Care Advisors know which questions to ask and the manner in which to ask them. They use a holistic approach and truly get to know the person they are creating a Comprehensive Care Plan for." CCPs begin with the goals of the individual in mind and continue up to 30 days after passing.

Agibly empowers older adults and their caregivers to make informed decisions so they can live comfortably, capably, sociably — now and in the future.

About Agibly

Agibly is the singular source of information for all things related to aging — from housing to healthcare, finances to final wishes. It is a free service and does not require registration to search its online directory or use its call center. The company's Care Advisors are trained to create Comprehensive Care Plans based on the unique goals of older adults and/or their caregivers. For more information visit www.agibly.com . Businesses or non-profit organizations interested in becoming an Agibly Trusted Provider, participating in our live events or advertising in our Silver Lining magazine should email [email protected].

Media Contact

Kirk Koenen

Senior Marketing Manager

801-589-4271

[email protected]

SOURCE Agibly

Related Links

https://agibly.com/

