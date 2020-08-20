Seniorlink Appoints Amy McConnell as Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer

"Amy fully understands how regulatory changes impact both business initiatives and operational processes," said Thomas P. Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink. "Her expertise and leadership will allow Seniorlink to continue to expand its services, products and supports for family caregivers nationwide."

McConnell is a licensed attorney with experience in healthcare and state-based compliance. Previously, McConnell was Director of Corporate Compliance and Privacy Officer at NantHealth Inc., a healthcare IT company offering payer/provider collaboration solutions. There, she created the foundation of compliance, ethics, and privacy programs for the company. Prior to this, McConnell worked as Sr. Counsel for the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General (OIG) as well as Assistant Attorney General for the Tennessee AG. She holds a JD from Northeastern University and a Bachelor's degree from William and Mary.

"To join an organization like Seniorlink and be part of its mission to support families caring for loved ones at home is both an exciting professional and personal opportunity," said McConnell. "I look forward to helping Seniorlink continue to protect the safety and privacy of family caregivers and their loved ones."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The company provides solutions through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com .

