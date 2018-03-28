Seniorlink CEO Thomas Riley Recognized with 2018 What's Next Business Boomer Summit Leadership, Vision and Service Award

As one of five awards presented by the Boomer Summit, Riley was selected as an industry leader who disrupted the aging/senior living category by building a company that transforms care management at home. Through a unique blend of technology and human touch, Seniorlink has successfully pioneered solutions that reach, engage and empower family caregivers of even the most complex members of the healthcare system, resulting in improved outcomes and demonstrable cost savings.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award on behalf of Seniorlink," said Riley. "This is a wonderful recognition for our nearly 500 employees, each of whom is wholeheartedly committed to our vision of supporting Caregiver Nation. It is also a wonderful recognition of the family caregivers and the remarkable, selfless acts they do every day."

Riley was also a presenter at the Boomer Summit on the panel entitled, "Secrets of the C-Suite: Scaling Your Business in the Longevity Economy." This panel featured a cross-section of leading industry executives who shared compelling insights on moving a company from 'start up to sustainable' and explored what it means to be agile and resilient leaders. Other speakers included Moderator Eric Taub, Writer for the New York Times; David Inns, CEO of Great Call; and Carl McManus, CEO of Sodexo.

"Thomas Riley and Seniorlink are redefining how our families and society care for each other, which truly embodies the Boomer spirit of community engagement and forward thinking," said Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates and creator of the What's Next Boomer Business Summit. "As our population ages and medical needs increase, our society needs to change the way government, non-profits, media, and private companies are thinking about healthcare for baby boomers and make space for new ideas and products to serve this important demographic."

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

