Seniorlink CEO Thomas Riley to Present at the First HLTH, The Future of Healthcare Conference, a New Industry Event Focused on Disruptive Innovation Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

The conference, which will run from May 6-9 in Las Vegas, aims to inspire a dialogue around how the healthcare industry can drive substantial reductions in costs and dramatic increases in quality. Mr. Riley, an appointee and committee co-chair of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's Council to Address Aging, will speak on a panel called, "Targeting and Tailoring to an Aging Population." The panel will take place at The Aria on Tuesday, May 8th at 8:30 a.m.

"As leaders of the healthcare industry, we have a responsibility to meet the needs of our growing, aging population, and to deliver quality care without bankrupting the healthcare system," Mr. Riley said. "At Seniorlink, we engage family caregivers in care management – supporting them with professional services, support and technology needed to confidently care for their loved ones at home."

The panel will examine how innovators are reimagining attitudes and approaches to caring for the aging population in the U.S., the largest and fastest-growing segment of the country's population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of individuals age 65 and older is expected to nearly double from 2012 to 2050, and those older than age 85 will more than triple during that same period.

Joining Mr. Riley on the panel will be Dr. Gaurov Dayal, President of New Markets and Chief Growth Officer for ChenMed; Bryan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer for GreatCall Inc.; and Scott Barclay, Partner at Data Collective who is also serving as moderator.

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

