Seniorlink Executive Vice President Lois Simon Speaking at Technology Summit Hosted by the Long Term Quality Alliance (LTQA) and AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University

The panel will explore the needs and opportunities involved in developing technologies that support and promote greater cross-sector collaboration for in-home caregiving. The Technology Summit, held April 9-10, will include technology presentations; moderated panel discussions between LTSS providers, consumer advocates, payers, and technology innovators; and participant roundtables that will delve into the issues involved in transforming care - in the home environment- through the development and application of new technologies.

"As the U.S. population ages and our nation cares for more medically complex elders, connecting with family caregivers becomes critical to ensure that patients can remain in their homes and communities as long as possible with empowered, knowledgeable support from engaged caregivers," said Simon. "Those of us in the field have a responsibility to arm family caregivers with the information and technology that makes their work easier and gives them all necessary support to care for loved ones effectively."

Simon will join the panel discussion featuring executives from companies/organizations such as CareGeneral, ClearCare, SEIU, Aging 2.0, Daughterhood, AUCD, and Anthem.

More information about the "Technology Summit: Transforming the Experience of Care in the Home" event can be found at www.ltqa.org/upcoming-technology-summit-transforming-the-experience-of-care-in-the-home. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seniorlink-executive-vice-president-lois-simon-speaking-at-technology-summit-hosted-by-the-long-term-quality-alliance-ltqa-and-agingwell-hub-at-georgetown-university-300626272.html

SOURCE Seniorlink

Related Links

http://www.seniorlink.com

