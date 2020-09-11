Seniorlink Hires Julia Kenny as Regional Program Manager in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services provider, today announced the hiring of Julia Kenny as Regional Program Manager for the company's subsidiary, Caregiver Homes of Louisiana. Caregiver Homes is a leading provider of Monitored In-Home Caregiving (MIHC), a state Medicaid program that offers coaching and support to families caring for loved ones with complex medical conditions at home.

In her role, Kenny will oversee operations for the state, including caregiver support under the MIHC program. MIHC was recently expanded in Louisiana to help the rising number of families caring for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Caregiver Homes has been a licensed statewide provider of MIHC services under the Community Choices Waiver (CCW) since 2015.

Most recently, Kenny served as an independent consultant with Brackin and Associates and with Support Development Associates. She facilitated Person-Centered Thinking training in New York State and performed contractual work in Georgia assessing current and future housing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD.)

Prior to this, she spent several years in various capacities at health insurance company Anthem, Inc. where her focus was on population segments receiving long-term services and supports. Kenny led the design and development of community-based program models focused on children and adults with I/DD, children with medical complexities, and older adults considered to be frail.

"I am thrilled to continue to be in a position to support families in the great State of Louisiana, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 public health crisis," Kenny said. "The MIHC program is incredibly important in keeping family caregivers and their loved ones safe and at home. I will do my best to help Louisiana families get the support they need."

"Julia has dedicated her career to serving a population with specialized support and healthcare needs, and we are excited to have her lead Caregiver Homes in Louisiana as we expand our services in collaboration with the state," said Kelli Tungate, Midwest region Vice President, Seniorlink. "I know she will continue to be a champion for the families of Louisiana."

Kenny graduated from Indiana University's School of Public Health with a degree in Occupational Health and Safety. She is a certified Person-Centered Thinking trainer and an Ambassador for Charting the Life Course. She is a volunteer board member of The International Learning Community for Person Centered Practices (TLCPCP). She serves as board secretary and board liaison for the curriculum committee. In response to COVID-19, she has volunteered with several national leaders as a virtual World Café discussion facilitator, exploring and sharing perspectives of what is working and not working as the disability community responds to the pandemic.

She is a recipient of the Research and Education Award, Louisiana Chapter on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; and the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award from the National Conference of Executives of The Arc.

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.

