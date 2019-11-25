Seniorlink Launches Fourth Annual #ThankaCaregiver Campaign in Support of Georgia's Family Caregivers This November

This year's campaign will launch with a sharable profile ribbon. Adorned with a simple #thankacaregiver message, the 'Twibbon' is intended for social media users to upload this overlay to their social profile picture, as emblematic of their support of family caregivers.

"Family takes care of family," said Shikira Wallace, Manager, Program Development (RN). "This campaign was created to highlight family caregivers – their compassion, unwavering commitment, and willingness to step up and step in to care for their loved ones." Wallace continues, "As their partner, it is our privilege to walk among these caregivers. As an industry, it is our responsibility to engage and support them."

The Twibbon is just one aspect of Seniorlink's #thankacaregiver campaign. Throughout the month of November, the company will share personal essays and blogs written by caregivers about the caregiving journey. Contributors will include advocate founder of caregiving.com , Denise Brown; blogger and author of Working Daughter , Liz O'Donnell; and family caregiver and MSNBC reporter and correspondent, Richard Lui. In collaboration with Seniorlink, Lui is producing a caregiving documentary entitled, "Sky Blossom – Growing Up a Caregiver," slated to release in the Spring of 2020. Georgia's Structured Family Caregiving Program is just one example of how that state acknowledges and supports Georgians who step up, and step in to care for loved ones who desire to remain at home. Legislators, Providers, Case Management Agencies, Area Agencies on Aging and most recently, the Rosalyn Carter Institute have all recognized the value of the family caregiver and the need for increased services and supports statewide.

To participate in the #thankacaregiver campaign or upload the twibbon please visit: www.seniorlink.com/thankacaregiver

To learn more about Seniorlink, visit www.seniorlink.com

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care at home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The company's solutions combine proprietary collaboration technology, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams who work in partnership with family caregivers to meaningfully lower costs and improve consumer engagement and satisfaction for provider and payer organizations. Learn more at Seniorlink.com.

SOURCE Seniorlink

Related Links

http://www.seniorlink.com

