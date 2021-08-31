Seniorlink Names Cheryl Matter, Ph.D., as Vice President, Population Health

Matter, a 15-year veteran of the healthcare industry, will work to ensure that Seniorlink meets the accelerating demand for services and supports to family caregivers whose ranks increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic as families chose to care for loved ones at home. Growth in family caregiving is expected to continue as the population ages and individuals live longer with multiple health conditions.

"Seniorlink pioneered innovative, technology-based solutions to support family caregivers across the U.S. over the last two decades," Matter said. "We are at a critical pivot point in healthcare. There is a growing recognition that shifting care back into the home and community has the potential to deliver improved outcomes, better experiences for consumers and families and reduced costs. An integrated and supported family caregiver is central to delivering on that promise. It is our imperative to deeply examine the diverse population of families we serve, identify their unique needs, and build on our current solutions. This will drive quality improvement, enhance efficiency and create innovative value-based care strategies that will allow us to support more families to live healthier lives while helping the greater health eco-system work better for everyone."

Solutions from Seniorlink combine Vela, a proprietary collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated professional care teams that work in close partnership with family caregivers. The company's solutions improve outcomes, provide cost savings, and also improve consumer / member engagement and satisfaction for health plans, state-based Medicaid partners and providers.

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Matter was Vice President, Population Health at Lifesprk, a senior-focused provider of whole person home and community care solutions. At Lifesprk, Matter oversaw the launch of several value-based payer products in partnership with provider systems and managed the integration of a suite of services that enabled seniors to age in place.

Before that, she served as Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing at Livio Health, and as Senior Director of Innovation at Stella Health/BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota, where she led the launch of a community-based palliative care service line and oversaw investments in emerging companies focused on the needs of family caregivers. Matter has a Ph.D. in Molecular and Medical Pharmacology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University.

"We are delighted to have Cheryl join our team. A strategic and innovative thinker, Cheryl will play a transformative role in helping us to enhance the value we bring to the communities and to the government and commercial partners we serve," said Katie Tardiff, Senior Vice President for Clinical and Operations Support Services. "By leveraging technology to better enable the exchange of data and provide even more clinical decision support, I'm confident that with Cheryl's contributions, Seniorlink will enhance the ways we deliver value and make a difference in the lives of our families."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The Company's solutions combine Vela, Seniorlink's collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit Seniorlink.com.

