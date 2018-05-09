Seniorlink Names Ross Davis as Connecticut State Director for Caregiver Homes Program

Davis brings more than 20 years of experience working in health care, and focused his career on developing deep expertise in the safety and care of elders in their homes and communities. He most recently served as Area Director for Caregiver Homes of Massachusetts, which supports over 1500 families in the western and northern regions of the state. He also assisted with the rollout of Vela, Seniorlink's HIPAA-secure care collaboration platform that connects patients and their family caregivers with a professional care team and allows them to share real-time access to care plans.

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Davis worked as a Director for Hartford HealthCare at Home, one of the largest Home Care Agencies in New England. As a recognized expert in treating those patients who are at risk of falls and helping to improve their functional mobility, Davis has taught clinical courses and seminars on fall management across the Northeast, further highlighting his commitment to helping seniors remain safe in the community.

"We're excited to have Ross lead our efforts in Connecticut, as we believe his expertise and dedication to helping caregivers and their loved ones will have a positive impact on patients and their family caregivers," said Thomas Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Seniorlink.

Seniorlink provides care collaboration solutions that integrate and activate consumers, caregivers, payers and providers to deliver high-touch, person-centered care. The company's Caregiver Homes program is the first home and community-based service in the nation to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) highest level of Accreditation for Case Management, and is the only NCQA-approved provider for case management in all six states where the company operates today.

"I wholeheartedly believe that family caregivers are the backbone of how we can keep our loved ones in the home and help them maintain the highest quality of life. The healthcare system would be broken without the support of caregivers, and with Caregiver Homes, I look forward to supporting these remarkable individuals with the coaching, resources, and guidance they need to give them confidence in their role," said Davis. "I am excited to work with both our organizational teams and community organizations in Connecticut to help local families not just live, but thrive."

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com. More information about Caregiver Homes can be found at www.caregiverhomes.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Caregiver Homes

The Caregiver Homes Program provides a unique, long-term care service model called Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) in six states. The model is known in Connecticut as Adult Family Living. The organization, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston-based Seniorlink, Inc. is dedicated to supporting elders with complex medical conditions and people with disabilities to live with dignity and independence in their communities. Caregiver Homes employs highly qualified professionals and specially-designed communication technologies to empower family caregivers to provide effective, high-quality care at home and to be paid for their commitment. The program was launched in 2005 and is actively serving more than 3,800 consumers with complex medical and behavioral health conditions. Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Caregiver Homes can be found at www.caregiverhomes.com.

