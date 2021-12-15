Seniorlink Names Sarah Fowler to the Newly Created Position of Vice President, Care Management

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled care management company, recently hired Sarah Fowler in the newly created position of Vice President, Care Management. In her new role, Fowler will be responsible for leading national strategy and operations for teams across all care settings within Seniorlink and its Caregiver Homes division as the company expands access to support services for family caregivers who have dedicated themselves to caring for older adults and/ or people with disabilities in the comfort of home.

Fowler's Care Management team is part of Seniorlink's evolved Clinical Programs and Services division led by Senior Vice President Katherine Tardiff, as the company combines clinical functions together into one, high-performing team.

"Sarah's expertise in digitized and high-touch care management within payer and provider organizations will prove valuable as Seniorlink expands its collaborations with these groups, as well as with our state payors, across the country," Tardiff said. "We are excited that Ms. Fowler chose to join Seniorlink at this pivotal time of growth for the company."

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Fowler was Vice President, Network Care Management at Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network. She has also held executive positions at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, among others, giving her extensive experience in care management, Medicaid and Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), Medicare Advantage and commercial populations. Fowler began her healthcare career as a nurse with a specialization in gerontology. A resident of Wakefield, Massachusetts, she has a Masters of Nursing from MGH Institute of Health Professions and a Bachelor of Arts from State University of New York at Purchase.

"My background as a gerontological nurse practitioner has always led me to opportunities where I can help at-risk populations remain at home with the right care and support, especially older adults and those with disabilities," said Fowler. "I will use my skills in clinical care and my experience in payer organizations to advance Seniorlink's mission of transforming the caregiving experience while honoring families across the country."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled care management company dedicated to supporting family caregivers who help to keep care at home. Seniorlink combines Vela, the company's proprietary care collaboration app, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams that work in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's care management solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers.

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.