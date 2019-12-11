Seniorlink Names Veronica Williams as Account Manager for Structured Family Caregiving in Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Veronica Williams, MHA, as the new Account Manager for the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program in Georgia. Structured Family Caregiving, a first-of-its kind caregiving support program, offers a digital coaching solution and financial support to families caring for loved ones at home.

Williams brings two decades of healthcare experience, helping organizations from insurance providers to hospitals and community groups engage with the broader community and provide high-quality care. Prior to joining Seniorlink, Williams served as Account Manager of Strategic Partnerships with NV Enterprises Training Academy, where she launched a regional program that helped hospitals and clinics train individuals interested in the healthcare field. Williams also previously worked as a Senior Client Manager at McKesson Health Solutions, where during her five-year tenure she implemented products and services that helped to improve engagement with customers.

"We are excited to have Veronica join our team as we collaborate with the state of Georgia to launch SFC," said Sue Gregg, Seniorlink's Senior Director for Georgia. "Veronica's experience working with communities and organizations in the healthcare field will be valuable as we work to raise awareness with key advocacy, business and referral partners for this novel caregiving solution that is now offered to family caregivers caring for a loved one in their home."

SFC is available to family caregivers who support individuals eligible for the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program, which aims to expand and enhance community-based long-term support services to care for an increasing population of seniors and adults with disabilities.

"Across Georgia's diverse landscape of urban and rural communities, more than two million family caregivers are trying to navigate this challenging role of caring for a loved one at home," said Williams. "It's a career highlight for me to join Seniorlink, and help the state of Georgia launch SFC, so that together we can support and empower these families in their important caregiving role."

More information about Georgia's SFC program can be found at https://info.seniorlink.com/georgia_sfc

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

