Seniorlink President and CEO Thomas Riley and Executive Vice President Lois Simon to Speak at the Medicare Advantage Summit in Washington, D.C.

President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Riley will discuss the role engaged family caregivers play in improved patient outcomes at the "Family Caregivers and Patient Engagement" panel. Joining Mr. Riley will be R. Shawn Martin, Senior Vice President of Advocacy, Practice Advancement and Policy for AAFP, and C. Grace Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance for Caregiving. The panel will take place on May 17th at 1:15 pm.

Executive Vice President of Policy and Programs Lois Simon will participate in a panel entitled, "The Future of Programs for Dual Eligibles." She will be joined by Christine Aguiar Lynch, Vice President of Medicare and Managed Long-Term Services and Supports for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), Jack Rollins, Senior Policy Analyst for the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), and Ghita Worcester, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing for UCare Minnesota. The panel, which will take place at 3:45 pm on May 17th, will discuss possibilities for patients eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

Medicare Advantage is a public-private partnership that has provided an effective framework for 20 million beneficiaries to access affordable, quality care with enhanced benefits. Currently more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries choose to use the Medicare Advantage program, which emphasizes early intervention and better care management in order to help avoid adverse, high-cost events such as unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that transforms care management at home through care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

