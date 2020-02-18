Seniorlink Promotes HR Leader Mary Schafer to Senior Vice President to Focus on Leadership Development Programs in Support of Expanded Services and Technology.

Schafer, who has been with Seniorlink since 2016, has served the company as Director of Human Resources and most recently as Vice President, People and Culture, which is Seniorlink's human resources department. During her tenure at Seniorlink, Schafer has focused on developing a "Best Place to Work" culture, as well as developing strong benefits and compensation structures in the competitive healthcare technology space. Her top priority going forward will be investing in talent development programs for employees at all levels of the company.

"I am pleased to help lead the growth of an innovative company that understands how retaining and growing talent is as important as hiring new members to a team," Schafer said. "As a growing, purpose-driven organization committed to supporting family caregivers who manage the care of their loved ones at home, all of Seniorlink's 500+ employees work in an environment where their individual contributions will make a positive impact on others daily. Our people are proud to be part of an organization that is equally focused on its employees."

In her new role, Schafer plans to prioritize the expansion of Seniorlink's in-house leadership development and executive-level coaching programs, fostering a culture of career growth and learning as the company grows its technology-enabled family caregiving support services.

"At Seniorlink, we are fortunate to have talented employees dedicated to our mission of supporting family caregivers and engaging them in the care delivery process," said Thomas Riley, Seniorlink President and CEO. "Under Mary's stewardship, we have been able to expand our workforce development offerings to our employees and increase our leadership development and executive coaching programs. This investment allows us to prepare for the anticipated growth of the business as it moves from serving thousands of families now to the millions we aspire to serve in the future."

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Schafer worked for more than two decades at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in human resources and employee relations, rising to the position of Director and working as part of the senior leadership team to execute on the organization's vision and strategy.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

