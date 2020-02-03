Seniorlink Promotes Jennifer Trowbridge to Senior Director of Operations for Structured Family Caregiving Program in Georgia

Since 2016, Trowbridge has served as State Director of the SFC program in Indiana, where she increased the number of families supported from 700 to over 2000. Trowbridge oversaw all aspects of operations, community outreach and implementation of best practices in support of families and caregivers in the state.

"Family caregivers are the backbone of our healthcare system and it has been my privilege to recognize and support these remarkable people as they care for their loved ones," Trowbridge said. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with additional families in Georgia to help aging adults and individuals with disabilities be cared for at home, surrounded by family."

Trowbridge will work to raise awareness with key advocacy, business and referral partners as she expands her responsibilities to build out Georgia's SFC program, a first-of-its kind in the state. SFC, which is available to family caregivers who support individuals eligible for the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program, offers a digital coaching solution and financial support to families caring for loved ones at home. Trowbridge will report to Kelli Tungate, Seniorlink's Vice President, Central Region.

"Jennifer has been a leader in Indiana in every sense of the word," said Tungate. "Her drive, dedication and passion for supporting family caregivers is palpable and I am confident that Jennifer's commitment to the families of Georgia will be effective from day one."

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Trowbridge worked for nearly a decade in management positions at Epic Home Health and Opportunity Enterprises, with responsibility for operations and residential services.

More information about SFC in Georgia can be found at https://info.seniorlink.com/georgia and more information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

