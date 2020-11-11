Seniorlink Sponsors the Documentary Film 'SKY BLOSSOM: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation'

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, announced that it is a sponsor for the upcoming documentary film SKY BLOSSOM: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation. The film will premiere on November 11th in salute of Veterans Day and National Family Caregivers Month, honoring the 24.5 million children and millennials who step forward as caregiving heroes to care for family members.

Led by award-winning MSNBC journalist Richard Lui in his directorial debut, SKY BLOSSOM follows five families across the U.S. whose children are helping to provide essential care services often seen only in hospitals for veteran family members at home. Named a "Top Documentary Feature Contender" by Variety Magazine, the documentary highlights how these young care heroes – cheerleaders, part-time workers and college students – are living double lives, quietly growing up as America's next greatest generation.

"There cannot be a more critical time to highlight and honor the millions of family caregivers who provide billions in unpaid healthcare services to our most vulnerable community members every year," said Tom Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink. "Family caregivers were the backbone of America's healthcare system before COVID-19, but the pandemic this year underscores even more how essential it is to provide them with full, ongoing support. We are very proud to be part of Richard's film salute to these Americans."

On November 11th, SKY BLOSSOM will make its world premiere in Washington, DC at a first-ever drive-in cinema event at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. It will also be available to moviegoers at complementary screenings across the 50 states for one night only. A list of theaters can be found at www.skyblossom.com.

