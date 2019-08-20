Seniorlink to Provide Structured Family Caregiving in Georgia to Support Families Caring for Loved Ones at Home

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Georgia has approved Seniorlink to launch Structured Family Caregiving (SFC), a new family caregiver support program. The program offers a digital coaching solution and financial support to families caring for loved ones at home.

Georgia's SFC program is part of the State's effort to increase access to community-based long-term care for a growing population of elders and adults with disabilities. Seniorlink will use its secure mobile app, Vela, to connect family caregivers with experienced care coaches who offer practical, emotional and financial support to address the challenges of caregiving. Care coaches work with the state's care coordinators to ensure caregivers have access to the resources needed to manage the progression of their loved one's medical conditions and are paid a financial stipend for their work.

"We applaud the state of Georgia's commitment to providing family caregivers with the support they need to effectively, and confidently, care for their loved ones," said Thomas Riley, Seniorlink's President and CEO. "Georgia is joining a growing number of innovative state governments that are empowering families and, in doing so, improving outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care."

Information about SFC in Georgia is available at https://info.seniorlink.com/georgia_sfc

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high-quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) organization in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

