Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network Receives Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading provider of services, support and technology that engages family caregivers, is pleased to announce that its care management services subsidiary, Caregiver Homes Network, has again achieved three-year Accreditation for Case Management with Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). It last achieved this accreditation in 2017.

The three-year accreditation is the highest level of achievement awarded by NCQA, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA's Case Management Accreditation with LTSS Distinction is a comprehensive, evidence-based program that evaluates the quality of case management programs in provider, payer and community-based organizations.

"Seniorlink is honored to have Caregiver Homes Network once again recognized by NCQA for its commitment to upholding the highest standards of care," said Tom Riley, President and CEO, Seniorlink. "I am especially proud of our dedicated care teams leveraging our Vela technology platform to ensure that complex individuals receive quality care at home, particularly during the unprecedented Covid-19 public health crisis."

Seniorlink offers a unique set of care collaboration solutions that balance human touch and technology. The company's care management services subsidiary, Caregiver Homes, provides direct support to family caregivers caring for patients with complex or chronic diseases. This model has connected nurse case managers, patient advocates, and healthcare professionals with family caregivers for 20 years. Through the implementation of Vela, Seniorlink's HIPAA-secure care collaboration app, high-quality, in-home care is delivered efficiently at scale in communities across the United States.

This is the third time that Caregiver Homes was awarded accreditation by NCQA. In 2014, Caregiver Homes was the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the nation to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation. In 2017, the company was the first to achieve NCQA accreditation for Case Management with LTSS Distinction, a new category as of 2016.

"Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients' care."

NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement. Earning NCQA's Accreditation of Case Management with LTSS distinction demonstrates that an organization is dedicated to coordinating the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting.

"Our organization has a unique focus on the family caregiver as central to coordinating care in today's healthcare system," says Riley. "We believe that engaged caregivers, talented clinicians and patient-centered technology are the essential ingredients to improving outcomes and lowering costs."

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

