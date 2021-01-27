Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes of Indiana Expands Pilot with CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions After Successful Launch of Its Technology-Enabled Care Management Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes of Indiana, a leading provider of Structured Family Caregiving in the state, today announced the expansion of a pilot with CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions that focuses on the integration of care teams using its secure collaboration app, Vela.

CICOA, Indiana's largest Area Agency on Aging, began a six-month pilot with Caregiver Homes in July that gave CICOA waiver care managers access to Vela for 52 enrolled families. The program was found to help improve access to families and gain better insights into their care settings and transitions; reduce administrative burden and allow care managers to more easily provide support in completing regulatory requirements; and ease the coordination of care services. CICOA now plans to enroll all of its care managers in Vela to improve collaboration across the 600+ families served in collaboration with Caregiver Homes.

"In 2020, Covid-19 moved healthcare to the home for many Hoosiers," said Jennifer Trowbridge, Senior Director of Operations, Caregiver Homes of Indiana. "The use of Vela as a platform in this pilot allowed us to increase our support of professional care teams, members and family caregivers, and manage care more effectively. Continuing this collaboration in 2021 is a win for Indiana families."

CICOA is a not-for-profit agency that helps seniors and people with disabilities receive care at home instead of an institutional setting. With Vela, CICOA care managers will gain a view beyond a member's physical and mental health; they will receive insights into social determinants of health, which can significantly influence care management.

"CICOA remains committed to supporting families that are caring for a loved one with a chronic condition or disability," said Connie Betourne, director of Flourish Care Management at CICOA. "The pandemic brought additional challenges to the care management process, and our collaboration with Caregiver Homes allowed us to serve many vulnerable individuals at home and to increase engagement among the care teams that serve them."

To learn more about Caregiver Homes of Indiana visit https://info.seniorlink.com/indianacares4you

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com

About CICOA

CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing the innovative answers, services and support you need to help your loved one remain at home in better health, with better care, at a lower cost. As a state-designated Area Agency on Aging serving Central Indiana, one call to CICOA links people with a wide range of services for older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers, including care management, options counseling, home health care, home-delivered meals, transportation, home accessibility modifications, respite care and caregiver assistance. To learn more, visit www.cicoa.org.

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.seniorlink.com

