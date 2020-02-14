SeniorLivingHelp.org Announces 20 Best Cities for Democrat Retirees in 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorLivingHelp.org, a nationwide senior living service organization, has released its 2020 rankings for the 20 best cities in America for Democrat retirees. Some cities may come as a surprise.

For its 2020 list, SeniorLivingHelp.org analyzed 125 of the largest cities in the country and identified 20 cities as being the most desirable for Democrat retirees. These cities were chosen based on: housing cost, the concentration of Democratic residents, the tax rates, health care availability and long-term senior care expenses.

20 Best Cities for Democrat Retirees in 2020

The following cities have been named by SeniorLivingHelp.org as the best cities in 2020 for Democrat retirees:

Carlsbad, California Fayetteville, Arkansas Denver, Colorado Augusta, Georgia Hilo, Hawaii Peoria, Illinois Des Moines, Iowa Lexington, Kentucky Ann Arbor, Michigan Jackson, Mississippi Kansas City, Missouri Lincoln, Nebraska Albuquerque, New Mexico Durham, North Carolina Columbus, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Charleston, South Carolina Burlington, Vermont Charlottesville, Virginia Green Bay, Wisconsin

According to Pew Research Center, seniors make up around 23% of all voters in the 2020 election cycle. As such, it is no wonder that those older Democrats who are actively looking for a retirement destination have to consider all factors involved, including access to healthcare, senior care expenses, living costs and, perhaps most importantly, whether their living environment is in sync with their political views and ideologies.

Full details of the 20 best cities for Democrat retirees in 2020 can be found at https://www.seniorlivinghelp.org/senior-living/20-best-cities-for-democrat-retirees-in-2020/.

