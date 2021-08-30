Seniors at Douglas County Health Center stay connected with technology from SONIFI Health

In light of COVID-19, many residents have had to isolate in their rooms. Knowing the impact of missing out on social interactions and seeing friendly faces, Administrator Erin Nelson and Program Director Molly O'Neill partnered with SONIFI Health to add custom channels to TVs in residents' rooms. The new technology feature is not only keeping residents updated and entertained, it's also giving them a way to participate in live events from the comfort of their room.

With the SONIFI solution, residents can easily tune to a channel that showcases images and updates from Douglas County Health Center, with content changing frequently. In addition to showing the day's activities schedule and meal menus, content highlights on the channel have included resident birthdays and photos, trivia, jokes, and videos of animals and destination locations.

Another custom channel SONIFI added is dedicated to broadcasting live events at the center, including pet therapy, bingo, entertainment performances and church services.

"Residents tune in daily to see what's new on the channels, and have said they love being able to see pictures and videos of other residents," said Sabra Mackey, the center's Recreational Activities Director who updates the channel content and coordinates the livestreaming. "The technology from SONIFI has provided us another way to keep our residents mentally and socially engaged."

"The dedication of Douglas County Health Center's staff has been amazing, especially as they navigate through extraordinarily challenging times," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "Their creative uses of our solutions are adding some much-needed fun and joy to residents' lives. Our team at SONIFI Health is honored to help facilitate Douglas County Health Center's vision in holistically caring for seniors, and we're proud to continue partnering with them as they serve the greater Omaha community."

About Douglas County Health Center

Douglas County Health Center is owned and operated by Douglas County, Nebraska, and is home to 254 residents. Skilled nursing, memory, behavioral health, transitional and hospice care are provided throughout the facility. Douglas County Health Center's mission is to care for those most vulnerable in the community. Hope lives here.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient, resident and family experiences while increasing customers' operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Health

Related Links

http://sonifihealth.com

