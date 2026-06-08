Seniors Helping Seniors® Franchise Owner Brings In-Home Care to Northwest Indiana

New franchise owner Michael Heinold is opening in Porter and LaPorte counties with a focus on helping families find support for aging loved ones at home.

VALPARAISO, Ind., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Michael Heinold has opened a new location to serve Porter and LaPorte counties.

A fourth-generation family business leader with more than 20 years of experience at the executive level, Heinold has built his career leading teams, scaling high-performance organizations and developing people-centered businesses. His decision to open a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise is rooted in both his professional background and deeply personal experiences.

Seniors Helping Seniors® aligns with his belief that every individual has value and deserves to be seen and supported. Growing up, Heinold's grandmother and great-grandmother lived with his family, including his grandmother, who was battling ALS. Due to a lack of consistent in-home care options, his family ultimately had to transition her into a nursing facility earlier than desired. He later witnessed similar experiences on both sides of his family. In contrast, his partner Vanessa's family demonstrated what is possible with the right support. Her grandmother remains at home at 100 years old, and her grandfather lived at home until 106. These experiences shaped Heinold's commitment to helping more families access high-quality, relationship-based care at home.

"Seniors Helping Seniors is a natural extension of both my professional experience and personal values," he said. "I've spent my career building high-performing, people-centered organizations, and this model allows me to apply that same philosophy in a more direct and meaningful way—helping seniors maintain dignity, independence and connection, while creating purpose-driven opportunities for caregivers in the community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Indiana with its unique in-home care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Northwest Indiana will mark the third in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Porter and LaPorte counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Michael as a new franchise owner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Indiana."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors